Free music festival ‘Roc Jam Live’ kicks off opening night at Parcel 5

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In partnership with the City of Rochester, “Roc Jam Live” kicked-off the opening day of its free music festival at the newly-renovated Parcel 5 center Sunday.

Apart from bringing a diverse set of music to the area, the organizers of Roc Jam Live wanted to bring the community of Rochester together following COVID-19, in a unified stand.

The festival’s opening night featured DJ Tony Touch, along with local guest DJ groups Rock Steady Crew, Shade45 and BRealTV. Roc Jam Live also celebrated the life of Rochester author, Corey Lamar Tanksley, who lost their life to COVID-19 earlier this year.

Music featured at the festival vary in genre with a focus on early hits from the 2000s.

“Great classic music. Timeless music. If people are looking to hear Drake, this is not the event for them,” Founder of Roc Jam Live, Reginald Walton said. “But if they want to hear Earth Wind and Fire to Jay Z you’re gonna hear it here.”

The festival’s schedule stretches from July to September with five separate events. Every event is free and features different headlining DJ’s and guests. The opening night of Roc Jam Live took place between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.