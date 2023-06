ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival continues into its sixth day, featuring many new performances across the festival’s several venues.

On this day, there are two headliner performances — the Bill Tiberio Band at 7 p.m. and Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers at 9 p.m. Both performances are at Parcel 5 and they are free.

As for other performances throughout the day, here is a full list of what to expect: