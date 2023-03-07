ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Corn Hill Neighbors Association has announced the dates for the 55th annual Corn Hill Arts Festival.

Over 300 artists and creators will be coming together on July 8 and 9 in the historic neighborhood, organizers announced.

The festival spans about nine streets, and will have four music stages, food trucks, beer and wine gardens, and a variety of family-friendly fun.

Organizers said that some of the profits generated by the festival are put back into the neighborhood and community.

“The Corn Hill Arts Festival is a cornerstone of the Rochester community, attracting visitors from

near and far,” Bill Belecz, 2023 Festival Chair, stated.

The volunteer-run Corn Hill Neighbors Association is dedicated to preserving and promoting the neighborhood’s history and beauty through events.

