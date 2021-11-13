Comic lovers celebrate, idolize heroes at Empire Comic Fest in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Book fanatics, collectors and a large majority of comic enthusiasts were treated to the second ever Empire Comic Book Fest at JCC Saturday. Marvel creator Jim Shooter headlined the show.

Some may argue the festival’s comeback to the City of Rochester brought a real-life hero along with it.

Shooter was responsible for a large portion of Marvel’s creative force throughout the 1980s and 90s. He began his professional career in the comic book business at the age of 14. From then on, he went onto having successful stints as Marvel’s editor-in-chief and writer for DC Comics.

One of Shooter’s most recent works involved the crafting of Norse mythology with Thor, the Avengers and The Amazing Spider-Man.

As special guest at Empire Comic Book Fest, Shooter exchanged comic stories with fans, signed autographs, and talked heroes. According to organizers, he immediately said ‘YES,’ when asked to come to Rochester.

“We really wanted to create a comic book show that we wanted to go to,” organizer Jeff Hirschberg said. “We’re thrilled to have Jim Shooter here as a special guest, it’s been an amazing experience.”

The festival originally opened to the public back in June, with hundreds coming to check out what was on the shelves. Fans bought, sold and traded comic books with nearly two-dozen vendors.

Comics from the 1940s to today were available for purchase. The event was free of cost.

Doors opened at 10 a.m. and closed at 5 p.m. Early admission tickets were given to those who wished to donate $20 for an emergency fund that will go to freelance comic books authors in the area.