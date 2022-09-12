FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Get your hands (and feet) dirty at Casa Larga’s annual Purple Foot Festival on Sunday. Guests are invited to come tread on grapes as a nod to the traditional winemaking method.

Casa Larga’s event is among the largest grape stomping festivals in the eastern United States, according to their website.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., attendees can stomp grapes, enjoy a “grand wine tasting” included in the cost of admission, enjoy live music, and even participate in a pie eating contest.

Additionally, the Rochester-based mainstream rock and pop cover band Identity Crisis will be performing during the festival.

Tickets are available ahead of time online for $15. Day-of tickets are $20, and can be purchased at the gates.

For those under 21 looking to get in on some grape stomping, entry is free. A kid’s zone will have lawn games, dancing music, crafts, grape juice, and other activities.

The grape pie eating contests will take place at 1 p.m. and again at 3 p.m.

Wine slushies, sodas, beer, and other snacks will be available for purchase, along with the following food trucks:

Tony’s Tuscan Wood Fired Pizza

Pop Up Eats

Kona Ice

Rob’s Sweet Tooth

Casa Larga was founded by a Rochester native and her Italian husband in the 1970s, initially planned as a hobby. The once two-acre vineyard became the 21st licensed winery in the state, and now occupies 35 acres in the Finger Lakes region.