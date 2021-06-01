Boyz II Men among headliners for Roc Summer Soul Fest, tickets now on sale

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Roc Summer Soul Fest is back and the return of the city staple is bringing some iconic artists to the area.

The full two-day lineup of entertainers and activities for the 25th Anniversary Celebration of the Rochester Summer Soul Music Festival, will take place Friday and Saturday, August 27 and 28 at Frontier Field Downtown.

The festival will kick off at 5 p.m., Friday, August 27 with the ROC Summer Soul Tailgate DJ tribute, hosted by RUFF RYDERS in the Frontier Field VIP parking lot. The evening will feature some of the area’s best DJs, honorary DJ performances, a DJ award tribute, food, drink vendors and family fun.

The festival will continue with the ROC Summer Soul Community Block Party from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 28 at the Frontier Field VIP parking lot featuring family fun, food, drink merchandise vendors, giveaways and presentations by local talent.

Saturday’s headliner will be multi-Grammy award winning platinum selling group Boyz II Men. Sharing the concert stage with Boyz II Men will be Rochester’s own TWEET and 90s legends Sugar Bear and EU.

This year the festival are honoring two people who were foundational in creating the festival over two decades ago, Former Mayor William Johnson and City Council President Loretta Scott.

Ticket prices are as follows (general admission ticket sales are on hold until CDC guidelines allow them.)

Premium 200 level tickets for both days: $89

VIP 100 level tickets for both days: $129

Premium 200 level tickets for Saturday only: $79

VIP 100 level tickets for Saturday only: $99

Admission to Friday’s ROC Summer Soul Community Block Party: Free

Admission to Friday’s ROC Summer Soul Tailgate and 25th Anniversary DJ tribute: $15

Premium level tickets for Friday only $29

VIP level tickets for Friday only $49

Tickets can be purchased online here or in person at the Frontier Field Box Office, 1 Morrie Silver Way.