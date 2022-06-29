ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After being absent for the past two years due to the pandemic, the 34th annual Avon Corn Festival is returning on Saturday, August 13.

The street festival, which historically attracts thousands of visitors, will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. along Genesee Street in Avon, New York. Additional entertainment features will be held on Clinton Street as well.

Worried about cost? Organizers of the Corn Festival said there is free admission and free parking for the event, with a shuttle running to and from the main parking lot at Avon High School. Handicapped parking will also be available.

The Corn Festival will have music and entertainment on three separate stages, as well as a variety of arts and crafts vendors. For younger visitors, a kids’ zone will be available. For older visitors, be sure to stop by the beer garden for a selection of local craft beers, wines, and ciders.

There will also be — as the name might suggest — corn galore in many forms, which include cornhole games, a corn-eating contest at noon, and a multitude of corn-related foods.

To top it all off, organizer Avon Rotary will also be hosting a free 7:30 p.m. concert featuring Rochester party band The Skycoasters.

Proceeds from the Festival are used to support many local, state, national, and international service organizations and causes, including the Boy Scouts, Avon Food Pantry, Teresa House, literacy programs, Shelter Box, Honor Flight, Rotary International Youth Exchange students, and the Rotary Foundation.