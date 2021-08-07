4th annual Rochester Women’s Festival returns to Parcel 5

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For its fourth year, the Roc’ Women’s Festival returned to Parcel 5 Downtown to celebrate and showcase women across the Rochester community Saturday.

Over 30 vendors owned and operated by women were featured at the event. Fine arts, beauty and wellness goods were all offered at various stands set up across Parcel 5’s grounds.

Local women who showcased their business believe the event provided an opportunity to support each other.

“We just wanted to come out and spend the day with other women entrepreneurs local to Rochester,” vendor Kayshawna Evans said.

Along with the sale portion of the event, women of all ages and backgrounds were encouraged to attend the free group fitness classes that took the festival’s main stage.

Despite its short history, Rochester’s Women’s Festival is an example of the impact behind women business owners in the region.

“Rochester women have always been, and continue to be, ahead of their time,” Mayor Lovely Warren said. “Our community has benefited from the strength and intelligence of so many women past and present who have made their mark and leave a powerful legacy for future generations. I am proud that we can highlight and celebrate our amazing women at the Roc Women’s Fest.”

The event’s gym classes began with yoga sessions at noon and ended with a zumba routine at 4 p.m. Admission for the event was free.