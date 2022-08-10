What can you donate to Goodwill when you’ve had enough of it? A surprising amount of stuff. (AP Photo/Matt York)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Goodwill of the Finger Lakes will be hosting two community-based sustainability events on August 17 and 18.

The events, which have been set up to showcase the impact of sustainability and thrifting on the Rochester community, are as follows: the inaugural Thrift Crawl from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on August 17, and a summer social at the Rochester Museum & Science Center (RMSC) from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on August 18.

For the Thrift Crawl, which coincides with National Thrift Shop Day, participants will start at the Goodwill location on 451 South Avenue and be shuttled to various Goodwill stores across the greater Rochester Area. Each location will provide snacks, styling tips from local “thrift-fluencers”, and a store-wide 15% discount. You must purchase tickets in advance, which you can find here.

For the RMSC event, called We Are Goodwill Summer Social: Sustainability Under the Stars, attendees will find music, an open bar, hors d’oeuvres, and a sustainable fashion show at the Strasenburgh Planetarium. You can purchase tickets here.

All proceeds from both events will support Goodwill’s programs and services. For more information on these upcoming events or Goodwill of the Finger Lake’s other programs, check out their website here.