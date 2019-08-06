Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Business
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Father charged after missing Tennessee girl found alive in squalid, barricaded outbuilding
Video
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Heat advisories in effect
Video
Now hiring: City of Rochester seeking lifeguard applicants for city pools, Durand Eastman Beach
Rochester woman pleads guilty to distributing child pornography
Trump Org lawyers make last pitch against prosecution
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Weather Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
The Bills Report
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
High School Sports
Section V Best
Section V Live
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
College Sports
Western NY PGA Tips
NFL Draft
Football Frenzy
Inside NY Baseball
Top Stories
Red Wings win fifth straight over Worcester Red Sox Sunday
Top Stories
Did Allen make Diggs or did Diggs make Allen?
Video
Alumni enter the ring for Aquinas Mission Bouts
Video
Former Women’s U.S. Open champion honored at Country Club of Rochester
Video
New energy for Monroe Invitational as 80th tournament approaches
Video
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
Father charged after missing Tennessee girl found alive in squalid, barricaded outbuilding
Video
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Heat advisories in effect
Video
Top Stories
Canadian Border remains closed as lawmakers insist on reopening
Video
Buffalo-area restaurant owner points to federal financial assistance as reason for staff shortage
Video
Postscript with Adam Chodak: Home
Video
Elmira home invasion: Court documents detail November home invasion
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Food and Drink
Travel
Development
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Lottery
Horoscope
Science
Weird News
Destination NY
Community
Contests
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Why ROC
News 8 Photo Album
Friend For Life
Be Inspired
Career Connection
First Responders Spotlight
Rochester Rundown
What’s Good
Top Stories
Watertown 10-year-old receives dream camper from Make-A-Wish
Top Stories
Jimmy Fallon makes appearance at Iron Smoke Distillery in Fairport
Video
Local organization to hold ‘Stop the Violence’ event on Monday
Video
Foreigner-signed guitar helps raise over $13,000 in Camp Good Days raffle
Video
Grass Fed, only local vegan butcher shop, to reopen in Rochester
Video
Report It!
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Newsletters
Alexa
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
Fashion
Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS brand providing loungewear, undergarments, PJs for Team USA
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
Trending Stories
1 dead, 3 hospitalized after shooting at Walmart parking lot in Rochester
Video
Jimmy Fallon makes appearance at Iron Smoke Distillery in Fairport
Video
Monroe County’s weekly COVID-19 update: 72 new cases, 6 new deaths, 0.5% average positivity rate
Elmira home invasion: Court documents detail November home invasion
Video
Two women shot near East & Alexander in Rochester
Video
RV hype continues as cost climbs each month
Rochester woman pleads guilty to distributing child pornography
Unvaccinated people now account for nearly all COVID deaths in US
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: Heat advisories in effect
Video
Adam Interviews
Video Center
More Don't Miss