     Founded in 1928, Farmers® is the country’s third-largest home and auto carrier as well as the top specialty product carrier in the U.S. Although many companies have grown from small beginnings to become giants in their industries, Farmers Insurance is one of the very few to start in business only one year before the greatest economic depression in American history and still survive to become a household name. Innovative business thinking and our commitment to doing what’s right for the communities we’re privileged to serve have been a hallmark of Farmers, and have propelled us from a tiny one-room office in downtown Los Angeles to offices and homes all across America.


     In a continued effort to serve our local communities, our local Farmers Insurance agents are pleased to present to you our “Ask the Experts” video series. Our local Farmers Insurance agents offer coverage to satisfy your personal, commercial and life insurance needs. We are pleased to provide our communities with an education on all lines of insurance so we can help them identify any gaps that might be hiding in their coverage. By using a very consultative approach, we provide each of our customers a thorough understanding of the products and services that best suit their needs. Protecting our customer’s family and financial future is our top priority!

Lisa Sheedy
Agency
1759 Empire Blvd, Webster, NY 14580
585-347-4015

Steve Gallucci
Agency
27 North Avenue, Webster, NY 14580
585-872-2401

Megan Flanagan
Mills Agency
620 Titus Ave, Rochester, NY 14617
585-678-8008

Brian Maust
Agency
2340 Monroe Ave, Rochester NY 14618
585-563-7979

Miriam Rivera
Agency
1038 Lyell Ave, Rochester NY 14606
585-360-0094

