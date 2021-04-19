Family First: Visiting your eye doctor

Family First

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In our Family First Segment, a lot of us avoided the doctor’s office during the pandemic…putting off things like visits to the eye doctor. But as Lia Lando reports, if you haven’t had an eye exam in awhile, doctors say you should schedule one.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Remarkable Women

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss