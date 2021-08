High pressure is taking over and bringing us a quiet and sunny start to the work week. Temperatures start off rather cool in the upper 50s Monday morning with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Humidity levels behind the cold front will be comfortable to start the week before dew points rise back to more uncomfortable territory later on in the week.

Unseasonably cool air will keep overnight lows in the upper 50s and afternoon highs in the 70s. through Wednesday before highs return into the 80s by the middle of the week. Expansive ridging in place will keep shower chances low with plenty of dry time, but afternoon rain chances will remain in the picture as multiple systems that approach Western New York by the middle of next week keep those chances up. More notable shower chances return by late Thursday into Friday with temperatures looking to make a notable jump back into the mid 80s by the weekend.