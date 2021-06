In our Family First, earlier this week we told you about a recent Harvard study linking poor sleep to dementia and early death.

This morning we are sharing some advice on how to help you and your family get a good night’s sleep. Dr. Alice Hoagland says there are a number of steps you can take. Start by regulating your sleep and wake cycle.

If you smoke, quit and avoid alcoholic beverages within four hours of bedtime. If you have trouble shutting your mind off, write down your concerns.