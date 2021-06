We are starting off hot and humid with numbers in the 70s. We expect temperatures to reach the lower 80s with storm chances.

Much like Tuesday, the relatively greatest risk will exist along a corridor from roughly a Warsaw to Geneseo to Canandaigua line where storms will blossom mainly unaffected by lake shadows. That's not to say lakeside areas will be spared entirely, simply just at a slightly lower likelihood storms will go severe. Lake breeze boundaries should help pop a better chance for storms in Rochester this time around. Damaging winds and hail will accompany heavy rain and vivid lighting after 12 pm and linger into the evening. We won't set any record highs Wednesday as the day will be more muggy than hot with highs expected to remain in the 80s. Humidity is still plenty high enough to keep it uncomfortable, however.