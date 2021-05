Expect off and on passing showers through the afternoon that is umbrella-worthy, but there will be some breaks in the rain at times. It's important to note that temperatures Friday morning will start off in the 40s and 30s for some, with numbers nearing freezing at higher elevations south of Rochester. If you are at or above 1,000 ft elevation, there is a chance you see some wet flakes. It does not last long, but afternoon highs struggle yet again to get out of the 50s.

Expect some dry time earlier on in the day with the steadiest rain moving in for the afternoon and evening. Some of us could end up with a quarter to half an inch of rain in some of the steadier downpours likely south and east of Rochester throughout the night. The Lilac Festival kicks off on this rather rainy Friday. If you're looking for a drier and not so chilly day to go, this weekend looks like the better of the three days.