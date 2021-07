Our Friday morning is starting off quiet with mostly cloudy skies and peaks of sun. It's a jacket worthy start to the day as temperatures hover in the upper 50s and low 60s. Highs won't rise much higher than the upper 60s today, but the focus will lean towards the redevelopment of showers and storms towards the afternoon. If you're looking to get outside or do any traveling today, your best bet to avoid any slow downs will be earlier rather than later.

An incoming disturbance aloft forming an upper level low across our area will be the focus of our forecast moving into the weekend. The closer we are to the low, the higher the rain chances. Expect abundant rain showers to develop on Friday as the storm system passes by, but models continue to struggle with who will get a soaking and who will end up with little to no rain. Keep the umbrellas handy and expect intermittent rain developing this afternoon as daytime heating gets showers going. Some of these showers will be very heavy rain producers while some of us don't see much rain at all! There could even be some small hail in some of the stronger cores.