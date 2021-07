An Areal Flood Warning remains for East Central Monroe county through Monday morning as the water levels at Irondequoit Creek remain high in places like Ellison Park. Places like Brighton and Penfield should still exercise caution and stay away from any flooded areas/roadways until further notice is given.

Notice that haze in the sky? That's due to wildfire smoke from fires out west and Canada. This should keep our skies in a moderately thick haze even through Tuesday.