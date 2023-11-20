ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Fairport native took to the field at Highmark Stadium to sing the National Anthem before Sunday’s Bills game.

Lucas M. West, a sophomore at SUNY Fredonia, took the field to perform the anthem in front of thousands of Bills fans — with his keyboard rig in front of him. This came after he auditioned live last summer.

The Anthem climaxes with a powerful flyover from the Army’s 10th Mountain Division.

Incidentally — that game was also an immense victory for the Buffalo Bills as they scored 32-6 against the New York Jets.

You can watch West’s full performance in the video player at the top of this article.