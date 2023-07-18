ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A third prize-winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was purchased in Fairport for Monday night’s drawing.

According to the New York Lottery, the ticket was purchased at the Wegmans store on Pittsford-Palmyra Road.

This is the third time this month that a third-prize winning ticket was bought in the Greater Rochester Area. The other two tickets were purchased at Wegmans stores on Calkins Road and Eastern Boulevard in Canandaigua. Both were worth $50,000.

Once again, after the drawing, there were no winners who claimed the then-$900 million Powerball jackpot. That prize has jumped to an estimated $1 billion. It could be the third-highest jackpot in US history.