*The forecast above is from News 8 at 11. Tune into News 8 at Sunrise for the latest forecast!*

As a strong cold front moves through the region overnight, rain will transition to a few scattered snow showers for some during the morning commute. Temperatures will begin their descent into the 30s and won't escape the mid to upper 30s at best throughout the day. Winds will start to shift from southwest to northwest with gusts around 30-40 mph at times especially for those across the Niagara Frontier and lakeshore. This will make an already chilly day feel even colder, so make sure to bring the scarf and gloves heading out the door!