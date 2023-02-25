Class AA Quarterfinals

(1) Schroeder 56, (8) Victor 39

An explosive second quarter from the Warriors helped them pull away and defeat Victor for the third time this season.

It was a relatively close first eight minutes of action as Schroeder held a 17-12 lead into the second quarter. However, the Warriors clamped down on the defensive end in the second frame outscoring the Blue Devils by 12 to take a 17-point lead into halftime.

The Warriors defense held strong in the third quarter as well, allowing just seven points on just two field goals.

Junior star guard Mariah Watkins led all scorers with 18 points while Sarah Feruzza joined her in double figures with 11. For Victor, Abbie Murphy led the way with 11 points and freshman guard Rhylin Fehrenbach had 10.

Schroeder (20-1) will advance to the Class AA semifinals where they will face Fairport on Wednesday, March 1st at Sutherland High School. The game is slated to start at 7:45 p.m. The Warriors won both matchups in the regular season.

After a tough start to the season, Victor won nine of their last 11 games to end the year with a 12-10 record.

(2) Penfield 69, (10) Arcadia/Olympia 28

The Patriots took care of business in their opening round sectional game with a convincing victory over Arcadia/Olympia. With the win, Penfield has lost just one game in 2023 and has won 15 of their last 16 games.

Grace Alexander and Jackie Funk combined for 37 points, with Alexander netting 21 and Funk adding 16.

Penfield (19-2) will take on the three seed, Bishop Kearney on Wednesday. The two teams have not met this season.

Arcadia/Olympia wrapped up the year with a 9-13 record.

(3) Bishop Kearney 72, (6) Hilton 47

BK controlled the game from start to finish as they began their sectional title defense with an impressive win over Hilton.

The Kings stormed out the gates to a 22-8 lead after the first quarter. The two teams played to a near draw in the next eight minutes of play as Kearney held a 38-23 lead at the break.

The defending Class AA champs came out of halftime clicking on all cylinders to take a 24-point lead into the final frame and put the game out of reach.

Sophomore guard Amaia Jackson finished with 25 points.

(16-3) Bishop Kearney moves onto the Class AA semifinals and will take on Penfield on Wednesday at Sutherland High School at 6 p.m. The Patriots are the last Section V team to beat the Kings which was the 2021 sectional title game.

Hilton ended the season with a 13-9 record.

(4) Fairport 76, School of the Arts 35

The Red Raiders notched a dominant win over the Silverhawks to advance to the sectional semifinal round for the second straight year.

Ella Meabon, Bella Pucci, and Ne’vaeh Buntly all reached double figures, with 13, 11, and 11 points respectively. Meabon added seven assists and seven rebounds.

Fairport (15-7) will be up against top-seeded Schroeder in the Class AA semifinal on Wednesday. School of the Arts had their run come to an end holding a 16-4 record.