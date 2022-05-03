Fairport, N.Y. (WROC) — Good writing starts with good reading. No one knows that better than Silas Drogan.

“I wanted to write books like these other authors do,” Silas, 6, said.

His father, Shawn, saying this passion started a couple years ago.

“He always loved going to the library, getting 10 or 15 books and coming home and he was always very patient and quiet and interested in them,” Shawn said.

Then, one day, he picked up a pencil and started to write.

“I’ve written a few chapter books, but mostly non-fiction books and now I’m more into stories, writing stories,” Silas said.

“We don’t really know, he made one book then another and another and then they got longer and he started to write about different topics and different things,” Shawn said.

I know what you’re thinking. Why is this a story? Lots of six year olds like to write.

But how many six year olds have written as many books as Silas has.

“Probably like 1,002 maybe,” he said.

“We don’t know what to do with all these books,” Shawn said. “We’re running out of room pretty much.”

Their living room is now a library, albeit a quiet one, even by library standards.

“Nobody really came to my library, but I have that sign on the front door to try to attract people,” Silas said.

But that doesn’t mean no one’s enjoying his books.

One of them is in his school library and the Fairport library.

He also brings his work to class.

“Sometimes I read my books in class and inspire the other kids to write and read them in class,” Silas said.

Because good writing starts with good reading and for Silas’ classmates when it comes to good reading there’s no shortage.