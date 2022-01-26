Here’s where you can help those displaced by the Pines of Perinton fire

PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The community is stepping up to help those who lost their homes in a large fire at an apartment complex in Perinton Tuesday morning.

The Hive in Fairport is helping the more than 65 residents who have been displaced at the Pines of Perinton, by offering a space for them to shop for items they need, free of charge.

“We’re doing toiletries, immediate care needs, clothing, anything like that families will need right away. There’s a lot of families that completely lost everything,” said Chelsey Zawadzki, the owner of The Hive.

The women’s co-working space just opened its doors in December, but said it was important for them to rally the community together to help out.

“I think we live in a really great close knit community that when something happens, we all just kind of come together and figure things out and help each other when we need to,” Zawadzki said.

Zawadzki said families can come in the morning and evenings to shop. The space is located at 1387 Fairport Rd, Suite 1000D.

If you have any questions or would like to donate your time, you can email Zawadzki at http://donations.at.thehive@gmail.com

The Hive is just one of many locations accepting donations. Others include:

Being Black in the Burbs: collecting clothing, blankets, hygiene items, and other supplies. Items should be dropped off at 11 West Church Street in Fairport

The Church Street drop-off location is in need of boxes and volunteers.

The Town of Perinton: created a fun to accept monetary donations for those impacted

Checks can be made to the Town of Perinton and memo line should note: Pines of Perinton Fund

Checks can be mailed or dropped off at Town Hall on 1350 Turk Hill Road

Cash donations will also be accepted at the hall weekdays from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

3. A GoFundMe has been created for those displaced. You can donate by clicking here.

If you know of additional organizations collecting donated items, please email apeters@wroctv.com.