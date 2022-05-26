FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Fairport High School students will host a public demonstration Thursday, to voice their demand for stricter gun control in the wake of recent mass shootings.

Organizers are calling the event “We The Students Have Had Enough.” Social media reports suggest the rally will be joined by parents, teachers, and community members.

In Congress, a bipartisan effort to strengthen background checks collapsed in 2012. The bill was backed by the majority of senators but fell to a filibuster.

A house-passed bill is currently in the works to close loopholes for people getting background checks to buy a gun — but it’s unclear when the Senate will be voting on this.

In the meantime, school leaders say safety will be a priority for districts moving forward.

President of Monroe County Council of School Superintendents Bo Wright said districts across the county are taking the day after the shooting as it comes, knowing the effect this tragic event has.

“We are assuring parents we are taking every precaution to ensure safety, letting them know the availability of resources here at school so that if children are struggling to try and process these events… we have resources to support that,” Wright said.

On Tuesday, a teenage gunman barricaded himself inside a single Texas classroom and “began shooting anyone that was in his way,” killing 21 people, 19 of which were identified as young children.

Officials said the 18-year-old legally brought two AR-style rifles just days before the attack and hinted that an attack could be coming, suggesting that “kids should watch out.”

The shooting came just 10 days after the deaths of 10 Black people at the hands of an 18-year-old man who drove three hours to carry out a racist, live-streamed shooting rampage in Buffalo

The demonstration is scheduled to take place at 4:45 p.m. in Potter Park in Fairport.