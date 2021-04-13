Fairport schools prepare for full 5-day reopening

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Fairport Schools are taking the next steps to fully reopen next Monday.

Full in-person instruction will begin 5 days a week for students in grades K throught 6 only —in accordance with the state’s newest reopening guidance. Grades 7 through 12 will remain hybrid for now due to the high infection rate in Monroe County.

The board of education held a special meeting Tuesday night to break down the reopening process ahead.

The state says that 3 feet distancing is allowed for all grade levels in counties with low to moderate transmission rates, which is one reason those lower grades can return to school full time. For counties like Monroe with higher COVID-19 transmission rates, middle schoolers and high schoolers must still be kept 6 feet apart.