ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Late Congresswoman Louise Slaughter, and her late husband Bob, are set to receive a special local dedication.

Monday, the Fairport Post Office will be dedicated to the two who called Fairport home for more than 50 years, according to organizers.

“The Slaughter’s were not only dedicated to the best interests of the Fairport community, but the Greater Rochester area and western New York as well,” according to the United States Postal Service.”

Louise Slaughter won the election for Monroe County Legislature in 1975. Future roles would include serving on the NYS Assembly, being elected to Congress in 1986. Louise has won re-election to 16 consecutive terms, serving over the course of 30 years.

Bob Slaughter, according to USPS, served in the U.S. Air Force and worked for Eastman Kodak and the American Can Company.

The two married in 1957.

“When Bob married Louise in 1957, he forever stood by her side with love and support as she navigated her groundbreaking political journey,” the USPS said in a statement.

The House of Representatives approved the legislation to rename the post office in 2018, months following Louise’s death.

Bob Slaughter passed away four years prior to his wife, in 2014.

Congressman Joe Morelle and Post Office District Manager Marcellina Del Pizzo are set to attend the event.