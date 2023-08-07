ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Fairport Police Department has a new way to get around, as they lean into the future of transportation with electric vehicles.

Fairport is one of the first police departments in the nation to use electric motorcycles.

Fairport Police Chief Matthew Barnes says the new vehicle will help the department in a multitude of ways.

“We have a ton of festivals in Fairport as you know,” he said. “This is easy to get in and out of crowds or down the canal path, down the railroad tracks. And another huge part of it is the PR aspect. People approach you. It’s something new. Easy to talk to people, build rapport with people.”

Barnes says a typical, fully outfitted police vehicle costs around $50,000. This bike costs around $14,000.