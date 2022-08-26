FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Fairport Music Festival kicks off its 18th annual event this weekend. The two-day event will have over 30 different musical artists and bands performing, along with food, and activities for children.

Tickets can be purchased at the event or online.

Bill Houston, one of the organizers for this event shares how it all got started in the spring of 2005.

“Andy McDermott and Rob Burch got together and decided to raise some money for the children’s hospital Strong. They said lets do this concert and put a couple of stages up we’ll put some money in. We did about $13,000 the first year raising money for the kids and here we are with our one year festival we are in our 18th. Couple years ago, we did over $200,000 in one year and now we are well over two million dollars in donations to the hospital.“

The event will take place on Lift Bridge Lane in Fairport starting at 5pm on Friday August, 26th and Noon on Saturday, Aug. 27.