ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Fairport Lift Bridge illuminated this weekend in recognition of two new proclamations by Governor Hochul for the month of April.

Governor Hochul announced Saturday that April will be recognized as Sexual Assault Awareness Month in New York State.

On Sunday, Governor Hochul issued a proclamation recognizing April as Month of the Military Child.

Governor Hochul directed that 12 landmarks throughout the state be illuminated in teal Saturday night in honor of sexual assault survivors, as well as purple to recognize children who are separated from a parent — including the Fairport Lift Bridge above the Erie Canal.

Alongside the proclamation, the State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence will conduct weekly ‘Sexual Violence 101’ web trainings. The trainings will be geared towards staff, supervisors, and administrators working in local districts, private nonprofit agencies, municipalities, and other professionals who help survivors of gender-based and sexual violence.

An exhibit to honor survivors’ experiences and recognize International Denim Day will be done in collaboration with the State Office of General Services.

According to Governor Hochul’s office, International Denim Day was established in recognition of an 18-year-old sexual assault survivor, whose attacker — her driving instructor — was able to overturn his conviction by claiming he would not have been able to remove her jeans without her assistance.

Regarding Month of the Military Child month, the Department of Veterans’ Services has partnered with businesses and institutions around New York State to host free virtual and in-person events for military children and families.

For dates, times, and registration details for the events, click the link here.

Throughout the state, the following landmarks and buildings will illuminate: