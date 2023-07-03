ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Fairport Lift Bridge will be illuminated red, white, and blue Tuesday evening in honor of Independence Day.

The bridge is one of several New York State landmarks to be lit up for the Fourth of July. The landmarks usually light up with different colors on days and months that mark special occasions.

This time, Governor Hochul says that the occasion is for the country’s principles of equality, freedom, and justice for all.

“New York State stands firm in our continued commitment to upholding and safeguarding the democracy that was stood up 247 years ago,” Hochul said. “I wish all New Yorkers a joyous, safe, and happy July 4th holiday!”

In addition, a proclamation was issued by Governor Hochul for the Fourth of July, which can be found by clicking here.