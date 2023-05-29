ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Fairport Lift Bridge is among several New York State landmarks to be lit red, white, and blue in honor of Memorial Day.

In a statement, Governor Hochul announced that the landmarks will be illuminated in honor of the service members who sacrificed their lives for the United States, while also issuing a proclamation memorializing those service members.

“As we pay tribute to those who served this great Nation and State with courage and honor, New York renews its commitment to upholding the values and freedoms they fought for,” Governor Hochul said. “On this Memorial Day, we mourn the loss of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice and recognize the solemn responsibility that comes with living in a free society.”

In addition to the Fairport Lift Bridge, the following landmarks across New York State will also be lit up: