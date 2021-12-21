Fairport lift bridge previews holiday lighting

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Village of Fairport unveiled a project nearly 2 years in the making Tuesday night.

The Fairport lift bridge was lit up in red and green as part of the New York Power Authority and New York State Canal Corporation’s celebration of iconic infrastructure along New York State’s historic Erie Canal.

It’s a significant moment in the village, since the bridge has been under construction for nearly 2 years.

“One of my most favorite things I love doing during the holidays is just getting inside my car and driving neighborhoods and looking at the beautiful light son everyone’s lawn and I think this is a beacon,” said Brian Stratton, Director of the New York State Canal Corporation. “Fairport is inviting the entire Rochester community to get in their cars and come to Fairport see this beautiful bridge in all of it’s colors and it’s spectacular glory.”

Tuesday’s lighting was just a preview of what’s in store for Christmas Eve, when the bridge will again be lit in red and green. The lights will remain white for the majority of the year but will change colors in accordance to the holidays.