ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The end of this month is Rail Safety Week, and what better way to prepare by unveiling a plaque?

At the Fairport Junction train viewing platform a plaque was unveiled Wednesday that educates visitors about rail safety, which helps reduce pedestrian collisions around railroad tracks.

The plaque was given by the New York Operation Lifesaver, which is a nonprofit organization that educates on the importance of rail safety. They announced a major event happening this month.

“On Sunday, September 24, in North Collins New York, on the Buffalo Southern tracks, we are going to have the #StopTrackTragedies mock crash for safety,” said Operation Lifesaver Director Phil Marron. “We’re going to use a Buffalo Southern train with a CSX locomotive with a battering ram in front of it to hit a car at 25 miles per hour.”

The safety event will be followed by EMT and fire safety training exercises. This is also the first plaque they have put up in New York State.