FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — A Fairport family is searching for their service dog that disappeared hours after arriving home for the very first time.

Margot Lazarus suffers from Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, which is a genetic disorder that affects the connective tissue.

“Basically, all your joints are loose,” she explained. “It affects the cartilage, so I get injured very easily and often I’ll have more than one injury at the same time.”

To make her life easier, she and her family arranged to get a service dog. During their search, they found Merlin, a miniature Australian Shepherd.

They waited ten months for his arrival, only for Merlin to disappear within days.

“Saturday morning when I woke up, I went to let him outside in our back yard, which has a fence,” she said. “And after not very long, like 10 to 15 minutes, he had gone through or over the fence.”

Since then, Lazarus and her family have taken to social media for help, and the community has been responsive.

“One group, Rescue Treasures, put up a hundred flyers around town, and all these cages that if the dog goes in it, it’ll shut behind him,” Lazarus said. “They all have cameras on them, so they’ll know.”

The family has received two to three calls a day from local residents who believe they may have encountered the lost dog.

Her father, Gary Lazarus, warns that if you happen to see Merlin, contact the family instead of engaging with him, as he’s skittish.

“Give us as exact coordinates as possible,” he said. “The street, the address of the house [that] either you’re at, or where you saw the dog at, and the direction it’s running in.”

The Lazarus family says they are very thankful for their community and appreciate everyone’s help during this time.

Mr. Lazarus says if you believe you may have seen Merlin in your area, give this number a call: 315-877-1739.