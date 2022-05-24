FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Family members of Arizona ballerina Colleen Buckley Hoopes are honoring her memory after she was killed in a shooting on Saturday.

According to CBS5 in Arizona, Hoopes was shot by her husband, Christopher Rand Hoopes, who was arrested and charged with murder. She was 25 years old.

Colleen Buckley Hoopes joined Ballet Arizona in 2017. Her family issued a statement Tuesday, saying she wanted to be a professional ballerina since she was 2 years old.

“She worked tirelessly to achieve her goal spending countless hours in the studios,” the statement from Ed, Deb, and Michaela Buckley said. “She accomplished her goal of being a professional ballerina and has spent the last five years in Arizona living her dream. Watching her dance was witnessing Joy itself.”

Colleen’s family says a scholarship fund will be established in her name at the Draper Center for Dance Education. Anyone wishing to donate can send a check made out to “Draper Center for Dance Education” with “Colleen Buckley Scholarship” in the memo line.