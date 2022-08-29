FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — We’re down to the final full week of summer, but many school districts out there are still looking to hire new faculty and staff. The Fairport Central School District put on their only career fair of the summer today.

This is Fairport’s first career fair over the summer for what they call non-certificated positions. Like Bus Drivers, Custodians, Cafeteria Workers, and more. Applicants could get interviews done on the spot and even start training right away.

According to Assistant Superintendent Doug Lauf, the Fairport Central School District is coming into this year with enough teachers. But other areas still need to be filled, for the school year to start smoothly.

“We consider all of our staff members educators because all of our staff members impact students in some way or another”, Assistant Superintendent Lauf said. “So, all these positions are very important.”

One of the departments in need the most is transportation, where Fairport is looking to hire up to 15 school bus drivers. You can be paid while obtaining your commercial driver’s license, and applicants were able to get behind the wheel immediately.

“As simple as taking their foot off the excel orator,” Transportation Assistant Stephanie Alaimo explained. “Let them roll 5-10 feet and let them get comfortable behind the wheel. This will really be a taste of what it feels like to drive the bus.”

Applicants got to be interviewed by department leaders right away. Despite the school year beginning next week, the district is determined to get their paperwork filed. Then do background checks with references and fingerprinting before this weekend.

“If we can do the interviews tonight and then work our way through the next steps of the process,” Lauf told us. “Like fingerprinting and reference checks all those pieces. We’ll get that done in the morning and people on board as soon as possible.”

Some applicants like Josh Ketchum came in interested in applying for a couple of different jobs. Explaining he finds it rewarding to do his part in helping schools avoid more shortages.

“It means a lot,” Ketchum said. “Because if I can fill in and help to the district at all I’m happy and excited to do that.”

In case you can’t make it out, the Fairport Central Schol District still has applications you can fill out and download by clicking here.

The first day of school for the Fairport central school district and others in our area is September 7.