FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Maddie Barthelmes is many things: a bubbly kindergartener, a loving sister, and a kind friend. But many might say, it’s her bravery that shines the most.

At just 6-years-old, Maddie is battling a rare type of leukemia. She was diagnosed in February after her entire family contracted COVID.

“The symptoms weren’t too bad for most of us. Madison, however, had a lingering fever and some other issues, and she eventually got admitted because the pediatrician was worried about COVID pneumonia,” said John Barthelmes, Maddie’s dad.

After a bunch of tests at Golisano Children’s Hospital, John said the doctors found out that Maddie had acute myeloid leukemia (AML), a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

“We’ve been in the hospital for four months at this point,” John said. “Her treatment has her stay in the hospital for 29 days at a time. Fortunately, we’re able to go home in between, and we occasionally get day passes, but we’ve gotten to know the nurses really well.”

Maddie went from spending her days with her kindergarten class at Dudley Elementary in Fairport, to getting tutored at the Children’s Hospital while going through chemo treatments.

“Maddie has been amazing through all this,” John said. “If she had hair, you wouldn’t even be able to tell she was sick. This month has been a little bit rough. She’s been a lot more tired and had a lot more nausea and some other issues, but she’s been really good.”





















But the journey has also, understandably, been tough on the Barthelmes family too. With Maddie in the hospital most days, it means she sometimes doesn’t get to see her family, whether it’s her dad, her mom, Kaitlyn, or her 2-year-old brother Jackson.

“Kaitlyn and I, we’ve been splitting our time here at the hospital,” John said. “Either I’m here or Kaitlyn’s here, which means that Maddie and Jackson each only get one parent at a time. So Maddie has obviously been struggling with it, Jackson has been struggling with it.”

Kaitlyn and John also own Spotlight Studios in Fairport, where they have provided arts education for kids and teens since 2007. With Maddie’s diagnosis, they have had to take a step back from their roles.

“When the diagnosis came in, we were in the middle of producing about four different shows. One of them, we actually had to cancel on opening night, because we were here at the hospital,” John said.

Summer is the busiest season at the studio, but John says thankfully, the community has stepped in to help.

“A lot of the spotlight families have been helping out, not only with financial donations, but also with meal donations, and helping out with rehearsals when needed,” John said. “But the help comes from all over people in the village of Fairport, a lot of friends from in the area and even out of the area, and friends of friends have helped out with that.”

The Dream Factory in Rochester has also helped out. The organization recently gifted Maddie an above-ground pool, which is something she had always wanted. When Maddie is out of the hospital, the family wants her to be able to easily access the pool, so they considered building a deck.

One of Maddie’s classmates named Carter has a father who is in construction.

“So Kaitlyn reached out, just asking for an estimate, ‘How much would it be to build a deck connected to the house, going to the pool and whatnot?’ And he said, ‘Well, we’re not going to give you an estimate. We’re going to build you the deck,” John said.

Dan Pata owns Pata Development and said he knew what the family was going through and didn’t think they should have to worry about the financial cost of building a deck.

“They can’t really work, they are stuck here for the most part so I didn’t really want to do anything to take anybody’s time away from her, so I tried to see if I could start my own fundraiser to get money for a deck,” Pata said.

Within a few short days, Pata had raised thousands of dollars over GoFundMe.

“It turned into all our friends’ companies chipping in money, we’ve got All Cleaning Power Wash throwing in car washes for her, and just amazing things from the whole community, all of Fairport is chipping in,” Pata said.

Pata said he sees how much Maddie means to his son, and they have been happy to help out and bring her a smile during this time.

“He kind of misses her. He’s got a little thing in his room to always remember her, a little necklace that hangs on his football plaque,” Pata said. “He actually wants to help build it. If we can help her out, we’re going to do it.”













John said it’s been incredible to see the community come together to help his family during this time.

“It’s made it so that we can focus on Maddie and Jackson and each other and just focus on getting better and getting through this without having to worry about, you know, the studio or finances or, you know, stuff going on at home,” John said.

While there are a few GoFundMe accounts for the family, John said another thing you can do is to donate blood.

“That doesn’t just help Maddie though, there’s kids going through this here and everywhere so there is a shortage. So give blood it’s a really, really easy way to help out,” John said.

You can find locations to donate blood, by clicking here.