FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Local Olympic Gold Medalist, Chris Lillis celebrated his win with a victory party in Fairport tonight.

The Pittsford native and 2022 Aerial Freestyle National Champion was at Iron Smoke Distillery Monday night.

Not only did Lillis take the opportunity to talk with fans, but he also played the guitar, another one of his talents.

The goal of Monday night’s event was to raise money for Bristol Mountain.

“All this stuff is, you know, it’s done by Bristol it’s done by the owners there, the Fullers, and then it’s also done by the local community donating and that’s how all this stuff is possible. So any event that we can put together to start, you know, building on that long checklist of things that we want to do, um, I’m happy to support it.” said Lillis.

Money raised during the auction and raffles will help raise funds for a new ski jump at Bristol Mountain.