ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Do you remember dialing in to the finale of Season Nine of American Idol back in 2010?

13 years later, runner up Crystal Bowersox continues to perform — and Saturday evening, she is performing at Smokin’ Hot Chicks BBQ in Fairport!

According to the event’s Facebook page, Bowersox is an American singer/songwriter born in northwest Ohio.

She says throughout her musical journey, she has used her talents to benefit causes that are close to her — including raising awareness for those with Type 1 Diabetes.

Bowersox will be joined by Rochester singer-songwriter Anthony Blood. Blood is part of local band “JUDAH” — that focuses rock and blues genres.

Tickets for the event are $20 general admission and are on sale now. For table reservations at Smokin’ Hot Chicks BBQ, call (585) 364-0037.