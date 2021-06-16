10th annual Fairport Angel blood drive on Thursday

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — The annual Fairport Angels Blood Drive will be held on Thursday, June 17.

The drive will take place from 1 to 7 p.m. at St. John of Rochester, 8 Wickford Way in Fairport.

The blood drive is a way of remembering the five young women who died in a car crash in Ontario in 2007.

“On June 26, we will remember Hannah Congdon, Bailey Goodman, Meredith McClure, Sara Monnat and Katie Shirley and their love for life. Their five families believe that it is appropriate and a positive way to remember each of these angels by encouraging the giving to others through the American Red Cross Blood Drive.

To schedule an appointment, call the American Red Cross at 1-800-RED CROSS (733-2767)

or click here and use sponsor keyword: StJohnOfRochesterFairport. Donors are asked to bring an ID and a mask to the appointment. According to organizers, all donors will receive a $5 gift card to Amazon via email.