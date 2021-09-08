Wegmans egg cartons now made of 100% recycled paper product

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In an effort to increase sustainability of product packaging, Wegmans officials announced they have made a change to their egg cartons.

The egg cartons will now be made of completely recycled material, officials say.

“On our journey to improve the sustainability of our packaging, we recently made a change to our egg cartons,” Wegmans officials announced in a company press release last week. “Previously made from polystyrene foam, the new cartons are made of 100% post-consumer recycled newsprint and paper products. By making the switch from foam to molded fiber cartons, we will eliminate 625,000 pounds of foam from our stores every year.

“We decided to make the switch to paper pulp cartons because we heard from customers that wanted a fiber, paper option,” said Ron Indovina, Wegmans dairy and frozen category merchant.

This egg carton change is in line with Wegmans’ goal of reducing in-store plastic packaging made from fossil fuels, along with other single-use plastics, by 10 million pounds by 2024.

“Our goal is to make sure our packaging is functional and performs as expected, while using materials efficiently and responsibly,” the Wegmans website reads.