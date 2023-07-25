SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — The Great Lakes remain one of the most critical resources for the future, and not just here in New York, but across the country. Protecting the health of the lakes is crucial, and in 2014 the Great Lakes Action Agenda was created to bridge the gap between planning and action.

“This is 20% of the world’s fresh surface water provides drinking water to millions of people and supports multi-million, dollar, recreational, fishery, economies, etc. So we want to do all we can to protect it,” said Shannon Dougherty, the Acting Great Lakes Program Coordinator at the NYSDEC.

She helped to develop the latest updates to the plan, the first since it’s implementation in 2014, many of which were spurred by new legislation that was passed to raise New York’s long-term environmentally focused goals.

“A lot of our justification for updating the plan is that there’s been […] multiple kinds of new plans and policies put in place since the first action agenda in 2014,” said Dougherty. “CLCPA so the climate leadership and community protection act, the community risk and resiliency act of 2014 is another example that comes to mind.”

This time the plan is taking aim at more targeted areas that have been identified by local organizations to need a higher level of focus.

“We’re working at a fairly large scale covering over 40% of the state’s land area and so we have this high-level action plan, but it’s absolutely critical that we bring it down to a more local scale,” said Dougherty.

For our area, it included Black and Oakta Creeks, both are tributaries to the Genesee River which ultimately drains into Lake Ontario.

In the case of Black Creek. There were concerns around sediment and nutrient inputs,” said Dougherty. “Oatka Creek you know in the upper headwaters has some nice brook trout areas and so really identified as a priority for preserving some of the natural habitat aquatic habitats and health of that watershed.”

In the latest update, it is noted that since the plan was first implemented in 2014 that some level of progress has been made on at least 83% of the actions stated. Dougherty says though, it takes a village to make that happen

“It takes a true partnership to achieve all of the actions included in the agenda. No one agency or organization is going to do it. We absolutely depend on partnership,” said Dougherty.

That partnership extends to everyone too, not just those who work at the NYSDEC or are part of the many organizations that are involved in making the new action agenda a reality.

“We are all the front-line stewards of our Great Lakes resources. So whether we’re living on the waterfront or we’re up in the headwaters of the watershed, we share equal responsibility for ensuring that what we do on the land doesn’t impact our downstream waters,” said Dougherty.

To learn more and to get involved with work related to the GLAA, you can contact the NYSDEC at greatlakes@dec.ny.gov. Or visit the landing page for the GLAA.