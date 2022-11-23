ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The holiday season is often called the most wonderful time of the year, but it can also be known as the most wasteful too in some cases. Those big holiday meals can contribute to excessive food waste, waste that can be easily avoided according to Karen St. Aubin, the Director of Operations for the City of Rochester.

“You can compost virtually all food waste from Thanksgiving,” said St. Aubin.

If you want to take the hassle out of composting, St. Aubin did mention ROC City Compost is still accepting city residents into their expanded drop-off compost program. You can sign up on their website. Another tip on how to reduce waste from her was to donate what you don’t use.

“I would check the food pantries you know the city does not accept food for donations […] at this time but certainly there’s food pantries that will be more than happy to take [donations],” said St. Aubin.

One of the ultimate ways to reduce waste, is to eat your leftovers. Here’s some inspiration for what to do with them from some of the ROC City Compost team.

“[My] Favorite leftover, got to be a casserole you know makes it all together make something nice,” said Cortland Akine, an Environmental Service Operator for the City of Rochester.

“My favorite thing to do with leftovers is to turn it into soups and eat my leftovers for a couple days,” said LaShana Boose, a Recycling Coordinator for the City of Rochester.

My favorite leftover is turkey and collard greens together,” said Nylissa Hawkins, a Recycling Coordinators Assitant for the City of Rochester.

Another tip from the USDA on what to do with all that leftover food is to save the turkey bones to make a stock or broth. You can even use those extra vegetable peelings to add some extra flavor to your broth. Extra rolls can be turned into bread pudding. Finally, just be generous with sharing your leftovers with guests, that way you don’t end up with more than you can eat.