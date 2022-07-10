ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Senator Jeremy Cooney will make an announcement on Monday about a New York State grant for a local program.

The grant is for the “Rochester ENergy Efficiency & Weatherization” program (RENEW). The program invests funds to help homeowners upgrade their homes to make them more energy-efficient.

The event will be held in Greece at a residence on Alden Street, that officials said the homeowner renovated through the RENEW program.

