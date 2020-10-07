RTS introduces new 100% electric buses

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Brand new buses are hitting the road in Rochester, and they’re completely electric.

The Regional Transit Service is celebrating the addition of its first 10 electric buses to its fleet. This is the first phase of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s plan to have 25% of the state’s bus fleet be electric by the year 2025, and 100% emission free by 2035.

One electric bus costs $875,000, and officials say this has been a major group effort.

“The total project cost is $12.4 million, with funding coming from New York State, the Federal Transit Administration, and Emissions Settlement Fund, prioritized by Gov. Cuomo so that electric buses could be afforded,” said RTS CEO Bill Carpenter.

New York leads on transportation, and infrastructure investments,” said New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Therese Dominguez. “We lead the nation as one of the top leaders in climate, with Gov. Cuomo’s advocacy, and our legislature’s advocacy, in passing and recognizing the need to address climate issues. It couldn’t be more critical, so we are leading in one of the issues we are facing, and that is our climate.’

The typical charging time for one of these buses is three to four hours and the expected battery range is up to 190 miles.