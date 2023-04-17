ROCHESTER N.Y.(WROC) — The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce Women’s Council was designed to recognize and empower professional women. One of the things they do is a monthly program series to cover different topics to help advance women in the workforce.

During April, the council gets together to discuss things that women can do both in their professional and personal lives related to the environment and sustainability, along with helping to advance climate action.

Kate Pellet, who is the recent past president of the council, shares the importance of these discussions.

“I think sometimes in my experience women get stuff done. we often just .. head down, you know plowing through. forging ahead and we don’t often stop and celebrate that work, recognize it, and also kind of put a hand behind us and make sure we are bringing other women along,” says Pellet.

Abby McHugh-Grifa, executive director of Climate Solutions Accelerator, shares why women are the target audience.

“There’s a place for everyone. even if someone doesn’t think ‘oh, I’m an environmentalist, does this makes sense? Is it part of my job?’ The point is it’s all of our jobs and we all have a shared interest in moving environmental stewardship forward,” says McHugh-Grifa.

In the panel, the women discuss the type of things that they do on a day-to-day basis, what pushbacks were encountered, and recommendations there are for others.

You can learn more about their upcoming events at Women’s Council (rocwomenscouncil.org)