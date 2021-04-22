Rochester Regional Health looks at impact of face masks on environment

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s been over year since face masks became a major fixture in our every day lives. Now a new report says those face masks are having a devastating impact on the environment.

That report found more than 1.5 point five billion masks are predicted to end up in the world oceans in 2030. Thats about 5,000 tons of plastic, which according to the report, would take 450 years to break down.

On this Earth Day, environment leaders with Rochester Regional Health are urging everyone to be mindful when choosing what kind of mask to use.

“One suggestion would be to use reusable masks over disposable ones,” Mike Waller, Rochester Regional Health’s Director of Sustainability said.

“If you are set on using a disposable mask there are ones made with more environmentally friend material, hemp or other natural fibers.”

Also in honor of Earth Day, Lakeville Village in Livingston County moved forward with itss green energy, cutting the ribbon on a 20 acre solar farm today. We’re told the project will provide solar power to the Lakeville’s neighbors for at least 25 years.