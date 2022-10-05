ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Earlier this year, the EPA proposed a new set of stricter emissions standards targeted toward diesel-powered vehicles such as trucks for the 2027 model year. While these won’t impact the next few releases of vehicles, there is a new technology that can help meet the proposed efficiency standards now, instead of five years down the line.

“It’s a bridge to what we want to do in the [20]20s, 30s, and 40s,” Jack Schickler said.

Schickler is the inventor of the SPIER system, which utilizes the exhaust from diesel trucks and redirects it back into the airflow of the engine, aiding in combustion and helping to reduce fuel consumption.

In real-world testing, Schickler and independent researchers at the Rochester Institute of Technology were able to confirm an improvement of 18% in fuel economy for a diesel truck hauling 40,000 pounds.

Schickler said he realizes, though, that this is just a temporary fix. He said the ultimate solution for reducing emissions in the trucking industry may lie in alternative fuels.

“Hydrogen I do believe will beat out electric,” Schickler said. “[The] big question is: How do you get the hydrogen, and what does it cost you to get it, and then, how do you use it?”

Currently, cost is one of the biggest barriers for hydrogen fuel cells, as current models use rare metals like platinum to operate. New research from the University of Buffalo has identified a modified form of iron that could help dramatically lower costs.

Schickler says he hopes to work with the researchers at the University of Buffalo in the future, as he says his system doesn’t just work with diesel-powered vehicles, but can also help improve the efficiency of hydrogen-powered vehicles as well.