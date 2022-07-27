ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — Due to a global shortage of honey bees, local beekeepers are making efforts to increase those numbers.

There has been a decline of 2.96 million honey bee colonies over the years, according to PetMedia.co. “There are a few diseases that all local beekeepers are working on, maintaining, and keeping under control,” said local beekeeper Taylor Hine.

Diseases like American and European Foulbrood are highly contagious to bees, but those aren’t the only things that are causing a bee shortage.

“There’s a lot going on with climate change and pesticide usage, and destruction of native habitat that really has affected pollinators and honey bee populations,” said local beekeeper Charlene Berry.

To stop that number from increasing, local residents are doing what they can to save the bees.

Michael Waller, Sustainability Director at Rochester Regional Health, had the idea of placing beehives on top of their hospitals.

“So this started a couple of years back now. There is a health system out in New Jersey that has put hives in their hospitals,” Waller said. “I spoke with my counterpart and thought it would be a great idea to do it here. so I reached out to a few local beekeepers and asked them if they’d be interested in putting beehives on top of the hospitals and their first response was, ‘you want us to do what?’

Then eventually what started off as one hospital turned into five hospital rooftops in the Rochester area.

He said all of this is in an effort to bring light to some of the environmental concerns and issues surrounding Rochester.

“We really wanted to bring light to all of our sustainability efforts here at the hospital and it’s been a great engagement piece for all the sustainability efforts for both the staff and the general public,” Waller explained.

The beekeepers shared that you don’t have to be a beekeeper in order to keep them alive. Planting pollinator gardens with dandelions in the spring, brush in the fall, and lavender will make a positive difference.

For more information on bees in your area and how you can help visit RochesterBeeKeepers.com.